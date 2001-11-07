Takeda first-half profits soar on the back of strong sales overseas

Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda Chemical Industries, has posted netincome for the fiscal half-year ended September 30, 2001, of 130.85 billion yen ($1.07 billion), a rise of 45.3% compared with the like, year-earlier period, and well ahead of the firm's earlier forecast of 109 billion yen. Sales increased 7.7% to 510.52 billion yen.
Growth was driven by very strong demand for Takeda's diabetes drug Actos (pioglitazone) in the USA, while domestically, the antiulcerant Takepron (lansoprazole) and the firm's antihypertensive Blopress (candesartan) performed well. Revenues from these three drugs helped to offset the impact of the withdrawal of the licensed-in cholesterol-lowerer Certa (cerivastatin), developed by Germany's Bayer as Baycol/Lipobay (Marketletters passim) and the cerebral circulation improver Calan (vinpocetine).
Earnings unaffected by TAP fine
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze