Takeda/Lilly underwrite US Rx cost/benefit report

Eli Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals North America Inc have underwrittenthe 2001 Prescription Drug Benefit Cost and Plan Design Survey report, an annual publication, which they say is well-regarded by health care providers for its information about prescription drug benefit trends and issues. Findings of the survey, conducted by the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute, were due to be presented at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy's annual meeting in Dallas, USA, as this story went to press.
Takeda PNAI's director of national accounts, Michael Gannon, commented: "relationships with health care leaders are very important us, and to our partner Eli Lilly...we welcome the chance to help foster sharing of information about what's working and what's not working in the pharmacy benefits industry so as to help ensure that employers can offer the best benefit to their employees."
