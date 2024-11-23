Takeda's Voglibose Launched In Japan

Takeda Chemical Industries has launched its new orally-active antidiabetes product Basen (voglibose) in Japan, its first market. The drug was approved by Japan's regulatory authorities in July for diabetic patients who do not respond to dietary therapy and exercise, or administration of oral hypoglycemic agents or insulin in combination with dietary therapy and exercise.

Voglibose acts by inhibition of alpha- glucosidase, an enzyme involved in the breakdown of ingested disaccharides (eg sucrose, maltose) into monosaccharides (eg glucose, fructose) in the gut to facilitate their absorption. The drug is taken just before meals to prevent the postprandial hyperglycemia seen in diabetics. This type of agent can be considered a drug of first choice in overweight diabetic patients, because unlike the sulphonylureas they are not known to stimulate weight gain.

A similar product, Bayer's Glucobay (acarbose) was approved by Japan's central Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau in September 1993.