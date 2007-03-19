Takeda to buy UK's Paradigm Therapeutics

Japanese drugmaker Takeda says that it will acquire UK-based drug discovery and development firm Paradigm Therapeutics. Takeda explained that the acquisition, which is expected to complete in a few weeks, builds on the pre-existing alliance between the two firms, which is focused on the creation of treatments for diseases of the central nervous system (Marketletters passim).

Takeda said that the merger, financial details of which were not provided, would see the integration of technologies and research staff from Paradigm's sites in both the UK and Singapore, into its target validation and genomic research operations.

The Osaka-headquarterered firm added that, through the deal, it would gain the UK company's promising drug pipeline, which includes developmental treatments for a range of disorders including pain, prostate and breast cancer, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and obesity.