Targacept's TC-1734 shows promise in memory study

USA-based biopharmaceutical group Targacept says that it has seen positive results from Phase II trials of TC-1734 (AZD3480) in the treatment of age-related memory impairment. The drug, which is a highly selective alpha4 beta2 neuronal nicotinic receptor agonist, was discovered using the firm's Pentad molecular design platform.

The trial was a randomized, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, dose finding study conducted at 16 sites across the USA. Enrolled subjects were aged between 50-80 years with reported memory impairment in the absence of dementia. Assessment was carried using the revised Wechsler memory scale paired associate learning test. Patients were randomized to receive 25mg or 50mg (or placebo) once a day for 16 weeks. The results showed that the agent, at 25mg, produced a statistically-significant improvement in attention span, while the 50mg per day dosage improved both attention span and episodic memory.

In December of last year, Targacept and Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca entered into an agreement to develop the compound for use in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and cognitive deficits in schizophrenia.