Tata buys 25% stake in Indigene Pharma

Indian business conglomerate the Tata group says that it has purchased a significant equity stake in Indigene Pharmaceutical, a subsidiary of USA-based drugmaker Indigene Pharma. The firm added that it has bought a 25% stake in the biopharmaceutical firm for an undisclosed amount.

In response, M Vaman Rao, chief executive of Indigene, said that the strategic alliance would enable the firm to leverage the Tata group's reputation in nurturing the growth phase of ventures, thereby strengthening the organization.