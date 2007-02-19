Tennessee has highest Rx drug use in USA

A possible effect of the TennCare health care system, which was modelled on the now-US Senator Hillary Clinton's infamous national health system of the early 1990s, is that the state of Tennessee has the highest prescription drug use of any in the USA with an average of 17.3 prescriptions per person annually, compared with 11.3 for the USA as a whole.

The Institute of Medicine estimates that accidental drug overdoses in Tennessee cost the state's hospitals $791.0 million annually, with a rate of poisoning 26% above the national average. In 2005, TennCare spent $7.0 billion on drugs.