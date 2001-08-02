Teva becomes latest to launch generic version of Prozac in the USA

Following the recent decision by a US District Court judge in which EliLilly lost patent protection for the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine; Marketletter August 6), Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals has become the most recent of several drugmakers to have received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration to market generic versions of the drug.

Teva received FDA approval for fluoxetine oral solution (20mg per 5ml) last week and expects to launch the drug immediately. It received a 180-day period of market exclusivity for this formulation, which follows the previously-gained tentative approval from the FDA for 10mg fluoxetine tablets (Marketletter June 11).

Companies now shipping fluoxetine