Teva gets tentative FDA OK for generic Lotrel

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has tentatively approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application in relation to the marketing of a generic version of Novartis' hypertension treatment Lotrel (amlodipine besylate and benazepril HCL).
The company added that it is still involved in a patent litigation suit in the US District Court in New Jersey, which was filed against it in 2004, regarding its paragraph IV certification of US patent number 6,162,802. A trial date has not yet been set.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze