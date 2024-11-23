Teva Receives Israeli Approval For Copaxone

- Teva Pharmaceuticals has received Israeli Ministry of Health approval to market Copaxone (copolymer-1), its treatment for multiple sclerosis. This will be the drug's first market, with a launch scheduled before year-end. Applications for approval are with the relevant authorities in the UK, USA and Canada etc, some of which have said that an Israeli approval is a prerequisite for their own clearance. Teva received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration earlier this year (Marketletter September 30).