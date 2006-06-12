Texas 'overcharged' by three drug firms

Three drug firms stand accused by Gregg Abbott, the US State of Texas Attorney General, of overcharging the Texas Medicaid system for prescribed drugs. Baxter International, a Deerfield, Illinois-headquarted drugmaker, has agreed an out-of-court settlement for $8.5 million. The other two firms, Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories and Pennsylvania-headquartered B Braun Medical (a subsidiary of German drugmaker Braun Melsungen) face court action.

The Texas AG claims that the firms inflated the prices of certain medications, causing the local Medicaid service to over-reimburse pharmacies.