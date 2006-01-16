Thailand's Silom confident of growth in expanding market

Course in European regulatory procedures and standards

UK-based Management Forum is offering a three-day course on European Union regulatory procedures and standards for pharmaceuticals. This is designed to provide both an introduction to EU regulatory topics and an update on current issues and recent changes.

The course will take place April 3-5 at the Harrington Hall Hotel in London, with exhibition spaces and promotional opportunities available. For more details on this and registration, visit: www.management-forum.co.uk, or telephone: +44 (0) 1483 730008.