"The Disease Molds The Person" - Yankelovich Study

A greater-than-expected diversity of opinion among American people with chronic diseases and the general population was found in an in-depth analysis of the annual Yankelovich Monitor, says PR company Hill & Knowlton. Among the survey's highlights:

- people with diabetes are more apt than the general public to wave the flag of product patriotism; 59% of diabetics cited "made in America" as a strong reason to select a brand versus 47% of the overall population;

- "make it easy to purchase" was key for people with digestive diseases (44% versus 38%); and