The Liposome Company's Abelcet

US biotechnology firm The Liposome Company has said that sales of its newly-launched product Abelcet (amphotericin B lipid complex) for the 1996 year-to-date in the USA and overseas have exceeded $6 million.

"The launch of Abelcet has been extremely well received by physicians in the USA," said Charles Baker, chairman and chief executive at TLC. "To date, we have sold Abelcet into about 80% of the 50 hospitals that are the largest users of amphotericin B," he added.

TLC was granted approval for the product in the USA in November last year (Marketletter November 27, 1995). Abelcet is also approved for marketing in the UK, Spain, Luxembourg and Iceland.