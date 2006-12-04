Thierry Le Chevalier appointed VP GSK's Onco Med Development Centre

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline has appointed Thierry Le Chevalier to the post of vice president of its Oncology Medicine Development Center, as well as scientific advisor. Prior to his current position at the French National Cancer Institute, Dr Le Chevalier held a number of jobs at the Institut Gustave Roussy, including as head of its cancer medicine division. He has also previously served as chairman of the Lung Cancer Group of the French Federation of Cancer Centers and of the Scientific Committee of the French Intergroup on Thoracic Oncology.
