TI finds corruption in German pharma

The watchdog Transparency International (TI) has warned of the influence of the pharmaceutical industry on doctors and researchers in Germany, after revealing that corruption costs the German health care system somewhere between 8.0 million euros and 24.0 billion euros ($10.3 and $30.8 billion) annually.
In its annual report, the German arm of TI claims that the most serious corruption in the country's health care sector is the pharmaceutical industry's influence on licensing, medical and therapeutic assessment and marketing of products.
It claims that medical research is being faked, doctors are being paid to prescribe a company's drugs and firms are infiltrating self-help groups.
