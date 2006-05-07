Top appointments at Astellas Pharma

Masafumi Nogimori, executive vice president of Astellas Pharma, Japan's number two drug company, will be promoted to president in place of Toichi Takenaka, who will become co-chairman, effective on June 27. Simultaneously, Hatsuo Aoki, chairman of Astellas, will be appointed co-chairman of the company. Dr Takenaka, who had become president and chief executive of the then Yamanouchi Pharmaceutical in April 2000, with Dr Aoki, then president of Fujisawa, has brought the merger of the two firms to a successful conclusion. Stressing "having a speed with vision in management," Dr Takenaka said he has made efforts to build a management infrastructure at Astellas by focusing on the prescription drug business in order to become a global R&D-oriented company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze