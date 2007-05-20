TopoTarget's 1st-qtr loss deepens 20%

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS has recorded a net loss of 42.6 million Danish kroner ($7.74 million) for the first quarter of 2007, a 19.7% increase on the deficit it saw in the comparable period in 2006. This corresponds to a loss per share of 0.93 kroner.
The firm said that the increased loss for the quarter had been partly driven by higher operating expenses, up 20.1% to 55.0 million euros, arising from establishment of sales teams to promote Savene (dexrazoxane), its product for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation, in Europe and the USA (Marketletter March 26).
Despite the mounting losses, TopoTarget remained upbeat, citing the 49.1% increase in its revenues for the period, to 10.4 million kroner, as key to its future performance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze