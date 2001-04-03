Transgene to focus on oncology products

France's Transgene has said that it is focusing its R&D efforts on whatit believes to be its most promising product candidate in the area of cancer immunotherpy. Along with this, the firm has as its priority the establishment of partnerships on its product candidates and technology platforms.

Transgene currently has two cancer vaccine product candidates in clinical trials. One uses the Muc1 antigen for the treatment of breast, prostate, lung and a variety of other cancers. The company says it has completed Phase I and II clinical trials in patients with breast and prostate cancers using an earlier-generation vaccinia vector, the trials of which demonstrated the potential for the safety and efficacy of this family of vectors.

In addition, a new formulation of a Muc1 vaccine product candidate, which uses a new-generation vector based on the Modified Virus Ankara strain, has shown improved efficacy and demonstrated safety in preclinical studies as well as in Phase I clinical trials. Based on these results, Transgene decided to discontinue development of the product candidate using the earlier-generation vaccinia virus vector. Phase II clinical trials of the MVA-Muc1-IL2 product candidate are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2001, in Europe and the USA.