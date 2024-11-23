Tryptase Inhibition For Asthma

- Arris Pharmaceutical has reported that its tryptase inhibitor APC-366 may be a promising treatment for asthma, according to preliminary results from a Phase II a trial. Using an allergen challenge test in 20 mild-to-moderate asthmatics, Arris found that the subjects treated with APC-366 had less bronchoconstriction after treatment than they had at baseline. "The results are of a magnitude that suggests therapeutic relevance," said Jean Warner, Arris' vice president for medical affairs. The company is developing its tryptase inhibitors in collaboration with Bayer AG.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze