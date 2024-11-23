Tryptase Inhibition For Asthma

- Arris Pharmaceutical has reported that its tryptase inhibitor APC-366 may be a promising treatment for asthma, according to preliminary results from a Phase II a trial. Using an allergen challenge test in 20 mild-to-moderate asthmatics, Arris found that the subjects treated with APC-366 had less bronchoconstriction after treatment than they had at baseline. "The results are of a magnitude that suggests therapeutic relevance," said Jean Warner, Arris' vice president for medical affairs. The company is developing its tryptase inhibitors in collaboration with Bayer AG.