TSUMURA ALLEGEDLY PAID KICKBACKS

Japanese pharmaceutical company Tsumura has been assessed by Japanese tax authorities as owing 400 million yen ($4.1 million) in penalties for its irregular handling of sales promotion rebates to medical institutions, according to local reports.

Tsumura is supposed to have hidden around 1 billion yen in income by writing off the amount as corporate expenses in its account book. It is alleged that Tsumura did it to cover up kickbacks it had paid to hospitals and other institutions.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare banned such rebates by drug makers in April 1992. A Tsumura spokesperson is quoted in local press as saying that the company ceased such practices in 1993.