TSUMURA ALLEGEDLY PAID KICKBACKS

Japanese pharmaceutical company Tsumura has been assessed by Japanese tax authorities as owing 400 million yen ($4.1 million) in penalties for its irregular handling of sales promotion rebates to medical institutions, according to local reports.
Tsumura is supposed to have hidden around 1 billion yen in income by writing off the amount as corporate expenses in its account book. It is alleged that Tsumura did it to cover up kickbacks it had paid to hospitals and other institutions.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare banned such rebates by drug makers in April 1992. A Tsumura spokesperson is quoted in local press as saying that the company ceased such practices in 1993.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze