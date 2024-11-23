Two Choices For US Congress On Medicare

Regardless of whether a new US debate on Medicare takes place duringbudget talks or separately (as the Republicans want), it seems clear that Congress has only two choices in the matter - offering fewer new benefits or deepening unpopular cuts in the program.
According to Tricia Smith of the American Association of Retired Persons, there is no substantive difference, because it is all politics. Any separate debate on the specifics of Medicare will come only after Congress reaches an agreement on how the program's costs fit into an overall balanced budget, note representatives of senior citizens' groups.
In his balanced budget plan, President Clinton has proposed finding Medicare savings by paying hospitals and health care plans which care for seniors about $21 billion less than they now get. Senior citizens would also receive new preventative care benefits totaling $15 million, under the president's plan, so that the real savings would be only about $105 billion.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze