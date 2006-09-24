Friday 22 November 2024

Two EU majors agree SERD R&D deal

24 September 2006

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca and Germany's Schering AG say they have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize a selective estrogen receptor downregulator, discovered by the the latter, as a breast cancer treatment.

Well-established research has linked the growth and progression of many breast cancers to the hormone estrogen, particularly in relation to its interaction with receptor molecules on tumor cells; several treatment approaches target these receptors, or prevent the synthesis of estrogen. Over time, however, resistance to anti-hormonal treatment develops, meaning that a new therapeutic strategy is required. SERDs increase the rate of estrogen receptor protein degradation, thereby ensuring that less receptors are present to interact with other intracellular signalling pathways known to be involved in resistance to hormone treatment.

Under the terms of the deal, AstraZeneca will lead the clinical development of the agent, with Schering taking responsibility for non-clinical, process development and manufacturing activities. The firms have also agreed to co-promote the product in the major territories, and said they would share all development and commercialization costs, in addition to profits from subsequent sales, equally. Further financial terms were not provided.

