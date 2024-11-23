UK Approval For Penederm's Avita

Penederm Inc has received approval in the UK to market its Avita(retinoic acid) cream and gel products for the treatment of acne. The UK will act as the rapporteur country for the rest of the European Union through the European Mutual Recognition Process.
This is Penederm's first prescription product containing its TopiCare delivery compounds which are liquid polymers designed to release and hold drugs in the upper layers of the skin. Avita products were given approval by the US Food and Drug Administration in January this year, and a launch is planned for the third quarter of 1997.
- Meanwhile, Dermik Laboratories has launched its antiacne product Klaron lotion 10% (sodium sulfacetamide) onto the US market. The alcohol-free, water-based lotion has been shown to treat acne effectively, while "keeping female patients who experience dry or sensitive skin in mind." According to a spokesman for the company, the average wholesale price for a 2oz bottle is $27.18, and $23.10 direct.
