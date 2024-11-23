UK Asthma Prescriptions up 75%

In 1993, prescriptions for asthma treatments accounted for 7% of all National Health Service prescriptions, the UK Department of Health has revealed, and the cost of these prescriptions was L350 million ($566.7 million), representing 11% of the net cost of all NHS prescriptions written during that year.

The number of prescriptions for asthma has increased by over 75% in the last decade, reports the DoH's central health monitoring unit, and general practitioner consultations with asthma patients have more than doubled.