UK Code Of Conduct Quarterly Review

The UK Prescription Medicine Code of Practice Authority's current Quarterly Review is dominated by cases brought against Astra by Allen & Hanburys and vice versa, and by SmithKline Beecham against Wellcome and vice versa. Here, in brief, are the rulings.

- Astra Pharmaceuticals v Allen & Hanburys: a "Dear Nurse" letter about Diskhalers sent by Allen & Hanburys was found to contain a misleading claim, breaching Clause 7.2 of the Code;

- Allen & Hanburys v Astra: a detail aid for the Turbohaler included studies which were not directly comparable and a table which did not reflect the balance of evidence, breaching Clause 7.2, and a "Dear Doctor" letter which also breached Clause 7.2, the Code Panel ruled. The latter ruling was overturned on appeal, but the Appeal Board decided that the aid's use of an edited quotation did not accurately reflect the author's meaning, breaching Clause 11.2;