UK Govt "Must Back Biotech"

The UK has been urged by the Association of the British PharmaceuticalIndustry to give its full support to the European Biotechnology Patent Directive, to ensure the UK retains its leadership in worldwide drugs research.
ABPI director-general Trevor Jones urged the government to vote for the Directive at the Council of Ministers' meeting this month. The Directive has already passed its first reading in the European Parliament, with a significant majority.
People have "every right to oppose the Directive," he said, but "misleading information and downright myths" have been circulated by those with "their own, hidden agenda on this issue." For example, he said: - the Directive does not introduce dramatic new rights for drug firms, it merely harmonizes individual European Union member states' existing legislation; - patents do not give rights of ownership over life; and - as patent details are the public domain, the Directive encourages greater scientific openness, not secrecy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze