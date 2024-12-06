UK Govt "Must Back Biotech"

The UK has been urged by the Association of the British PharmaceuticalIndustry to give its full support to the European Biotechnology Patent Directive, to ensure the UK retains its leadership in worldwide drugs research.

ABPI director-general Trevor Jones urged the government to vote for the Directive at the Council of Ministers' meeting this month. The Directive has already passed its first reading in the European Parliament, with a significant majority.

People have "every right to oppose the Directive," he said, but "misleading information and downright myths" have been circulated by those with "their own, hidden agenda on this issue." For example, he said: - the Directive does not introduce dramatic new rights for drug firms, it merely harmonizes individual European Union member states' existing legislation; - patents do not give rights of ownership over life; and - as patent details are the public domain, the Directive encourages greater scientific openness, not secrecy.