UK guidance on Internet pharmacies published

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain has published guidance for pharmacists wishing to provide Internet-based services, as well as for existing on-line outlets. The document, titled Guidance on Internet Pharmacy Services, provides a range of advise on good-practice requirements and legal issues when supplying drugs or advising on-line customers.
Lynsey Balmer, the RPSGB's head of professional ethics, said: "on-line pharmacies are an area of rapid growth. The public must have every confidence that they are receiving excellent care from pharmacists irrespective of whether that service is provided on-line or face-to-face. The comprehensive guidance will be a valuable resource for pharmacists who provide Internet services or who plan to do so."
The full document can be read on the society's web site at: www.rpsgb.org.
