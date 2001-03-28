UK pharma competitiveness Task Force results announced by Premier Blair

UK Prime Minister Tony Blair has launched the publication of the finalreport of the Task Force, the joint chairmen of which were Health Minister Lord Philip Hunt and AstraZeneca chief executive Tom McKillop, that has been looking at the competitiveness of the UK-based pharmaceutical industry. Among action recommended by the report is a review of the National Institute for Clinical Excellence and streamlining procedures for animal experimentation.
Launching the report in the company of Dr McKillop and Lord Hunt, the Prime Minister said: "the UK pharmaceutical industry is one of our most important and most successful industries. Its products benefit people here and round the world and it makes a substantial contribution to our economic welfare."
"It is a truly global industry. Companies have a real choice about where to invest [and] the UK cannot rest on its laurels. We have to ensure the UK remains an attractive place for new investment. We set up the Task Force to see what needed to be done and to take action to maintain and develop the UK's competitive edge," Mr Blair stated. Thanking the co-chairmen for their efforts, he added: "the Task Force has done an excellent job. It shows what can be achieved when we work together on issues - both between government and industry and across government."
