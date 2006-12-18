UK's ABPI supports limited primate research

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry welcomes the report by the UK's Academy of Medical Sciences concerning the use of non-human primates in medical research. The drug industry trade body, however, stresses that "much more can and is being done to ensure such research is carried out only when absolutely necessary."
The ABPI notes that research using primates comprises less than 1% of animal experiments.
Philip Wright, the ABPI's director of science and technology, said: "the pharmaceutical industry acknowledges that it has an obligation towards animals, especially primates, and that everything is done to implement the '3Rs' of replacement, refinement and reduction." Dr Wright added that "good welfare and housing" are priorities in animal testing.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze