UK's ABPI supports limited primate research

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry welcomes the report by the UK's Academy of Medical Sciences concerning the use of non-human primates in medical research. The drug industry trade body, however, stresses that "much more can and is being done to ensure such research is carried out only when absolutely necessary."

The ABPI notes that research using primates comprises less than 1% of animal experiments.

Philip Wright, the ABPI's director of science and technology, said: "the pharmaceutical industry acknowledges that it has an obligation towards animals, especially primates, and that everything is done to implement the '3Rs' of replacement, refinement and reduction." Dr Wright added that "good welfare and housing" are priorities in animal testing.