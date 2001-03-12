UK's BioFocus sees turnover triple in 2000

UK-based specialist chemistry company BioFocus has reported turnover ofL5.6 million ($8.1 million ) for 2000, more than triple the L1.7 million booked in 1999, in its preliminary results for the year ended December 31, 2000. Profit before tax was L1.4 million, compared to L90,000 in 1999.
The company noted that the strong results were driven by demand for its SoftFocus targeted compound libraries. At year-end, BioFocus' net cash balance stood at L3.9 million, and the company notes that "this will provide the base for expansion of our core business and the addition of complementary services."
