UK's EU Presidency: Health Priorities

Public health is a relatively new area of competence for the EuropeanUnion, but action in this field is critical, according to UK Minister for Public Health Tessa Jowell.

The UK Presidency's main priority will be to demonstrate the "practical relevance" of the EU in promoting better health across the Union, and it would make every effort to develop a set of principles which will determine the Health Council's approach to public health in the medium term, she told the Presidency's official launch.

The Health Council meeting on April 30 will focus on the EU Commission's proposed programs on rare diseases, injury prevention and pollution-related illnesses, and EU public health action after 2001. Ms Jowell hoped a recommendation would be adopted on blood safety, and work completed with the European parliament on the proposed network to monitor communicable diseases. "We will keep under review public health issues relating to Transmissible Spongiform Encepalopathies and food law, " she added.