UK's NICE poised to reject Gliadel Implant

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE), which recommends treatments under the National Health System in England and Wales, is poised to deny potentially life-prolonging new treatments to patients with some of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer, despite acknowledging that the treatments work.

A preliminary announcement that Gliadel (carmustine) Implants and temozolomide, the first proven effective treatments for over 20 years, will not be provided free on the NHS for newly-diagnosed subjects has left medical and patient communities stunned, says Link Pharmaceuticals, which licensed the product for the UK and Ireland from US firm Guilford Pharmaceuticals in 2002.

The NICE appraisal committee is to reconvene on February 28 for their second and final meeting that will determine the NHS availability of these treatments to patients with life-threatening brain tumours.