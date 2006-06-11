Friday 22 November 2024

UK science chief advocates "smart drugs"

11 June 2006

The UK government's chief scientific adviser, Sir David King, says that smart drugs that improve memory, reduce tiredness and aid concentration, will be commonplace within the next 20 years. He made these comments in an address to government ministers at Number 10 Downing Street, the prime minister's official residence, reported the UK's Sunday Times. Sir David said that, in the coming years, "recreational psychoactive substances" could be used by healthy individuals to enhance their daily lives, in addition to revolutionizing the way in which mental disorders are treated.

This call adds weight to the argument of some members of the scientific community that restrictions on the use of such products should be relaxed. The attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment Ritalin (methylphenidate), which is marketed by Swiss drug major Novartis, and modafinil, the principal constituent of USA-based Cephalon's anti-narcolepsy treatment Provigil, are often cited as examples of medications that are used by healthy individuals to enhance concentration and cognitive reasoning. Ritalin, according to some research, is used by around 20% of US college students prior to examinations to aid study efficacy.

Among those critical of the suggestion was Paul Howard-Jones, a neuroscience and network coordinator at the University of Bristol in the UK, who, according to the Sunday Times, said that future availability of smart drugs would require regulation of some sort to avoid the development of an illegal market for them.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze