UniChem/Gehe Battle Suspended

- The battle between the UK's UniChem and Germany's Gehe for Lloyds Chemists of the UK has been suspended. The European Commission has decided to refer the L645 million ($982.7 million) bid by Gehe to the UK authorities, following the request of the UK government (Marketletters passim). The bid is expected to be referred to the UK Monopolies and Mergers Commission, which is also looking at the UniChem bid of L623 million for the chemist chain. The MMC will have four months to make a decision on the matter.
