University of Colorado: cyclical etidronate therapy for osteoporosis

- The results of a seven-year study, carried out by the Department of Medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Centre, show that cyclical etidronate therapy in postmenopausal osteoporosis patients significantly raises bone mineral density. The trial found that in a group of 38 patients with PMO and vertebral compression fractures, a regimen of ICT, IU vitamin D and 1500 mg/day calcium caused a rise in BMD of 12.5% at the axial skeleton and 5.2% at the femoral neck, when compared to a 21-patient control group who were only treated with vitamin D and calcium.