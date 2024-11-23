University of Colorado: cyclical etidronate therapy for osteoporosis

- The results of a seven-year study, carried out by the Department of Medicine at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Centre, show that cyclical etidronate therapy in postmenopausal osteoporosis patients significantly raises bone mineral density. The trial found that in a group of 38 patients with PMO and vertebral compression fractures, a regimen of ICT, IU vitamin D and 1500 mg/day calcium caused a rise in BMD of 12.5% at the axial skeleton and 5.2% at the femoral neck, when compared to a 21-patient control group who were only treated with vitamin D and calcium.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze