US adults interested in Rx insomnia drugs

According to a recent national study by Guideline Inc, a US provider of custom business research and analysis, consumers are looking for both prescription medications and innovative sleep aids for relief of their insomnia.

When asked what new products they were interested in using to help them sleep, 42% of those with symptoms of insomnia were interested in a prescription medication for their sleeplessness. Yet notably, 64% of those suffering from sleep difficulties said they would pay 5% or more for a hotel room if it promoted sleep.

While it is no secret that most Americans have less than the recommended amount of sleep, of the 800 US adults surveyed on-line by Guideline, 76% of them reported having sleep difficulties.