US anti-counterfeiting group launches non-diversion campaign

The USA-based Partnership for Safe Medicines has launched "Simple Steps for Safe Sourcing," a guide developed by several pharmacy associations to help America's pharmacists avoid, detect and report counterfeit medicines. The announcement coincided with the final implementation (December 1) of the Prescription Drug Marketing Act's pedigree provision.

"The PDMA was designed to help protect the American public from counterfeit medicines," commented Marv Shepherd, director of the Center for Pharmacoeconomic Studies in the College of Pharmacy at the University of Texas-Austin. "Now that it has been fully implemented, pharmacists and providers have a major role to play in protecting the public from unsafe medicines," he added.

According to a recent fact sheet from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, there have been no recent seizures of counterfeit medicines dedicated for legitimate supply chains. Mr Shepherd, however, says that pharmacists need to stay on guard, saying they "have a unique bond of trust with patients. With the Safe Sourcing tool, pharmacists can ensure that patients are protected and receiving the legitimate medicines they need."