US Brand Control Still A Priority At Bayer

Following the announcement by SmithKline Beecham that it is acquiring Sterling Health (see page 2), Bayer of Germany has issued a statement saying that its activities in the field of non-prescription pharmaceuticals remain a major priority, especially in the USA. Bayer's bid for the Sterling over-the-counter business was rejected (Marketletters passim).

Bayer has indicated that it will contact SB "as soon as possible" to clarify whether parts of the Sterling OTC business are for sale. Bayer wants to discuss the rights to use the company name "Bayer" and the Bayer cross trademark, as well as the North American OTC business. Sterling has held the "Bayer" rights in the USA since 1918. The US government requisitioned and auctioned the Bayer business and rights in the USA during the First World War.

A major attraction for Bayer is the Asprin brand which is understood to generate sales of around $150 million annually. Bayer invented the analgesic.