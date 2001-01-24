US cancer patients "unaware of trials"

About 85% of 5,972 cancer patients interviewed in a new US study havesaid that they were either unaware or unsure that they could take part in a clinical trial for their treatment and, of these, 75% said they would have been willing to enroll had they known this was possible.
The study, which was conducted by Harris Interactive, also found that 16% of respondents had known about the trials but had decided not to participate. Their reasons included: - the belief that the treatment used in the trial would be less effective than the "standard treatment" - 30%; - fear that they might receive a placebo rather than the treatment being trialled - 31%; - fear of being treated "like a guinea pig" - 22%; and - concern that their insurance would not cover the cost of treatment under the trial - 20%.
In contrast, 97% of patients who had participated in a trial told the survey that they had been treated with dignity and respect, and also that the quality of care they received had been "excellent" or "good." 93% reported that they had found the overall experience of the trial to be positive, and 76% said they would recommend trial participation to other cancer patients.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze