US cancer vaccines market "to explode"

The US market for cancer vaccines will experience explosive growth inthe coming years, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan, which estimates that revenues will be around $60 million in 2002 and show a compound annual growth rate of over 100% through 2007.
Over 150 vaccines are in different stages of development, and a number are now in Phase III trials. While three cancer vaccines have now been approved in other countries, the US Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any, and this means the agency can be "austere" in its process, notes F&S.
Many drugs are part of a distinct class that perform the same way, so when one company's product is approved, it usually kicks open the door for all drugs in that class to be cleared as well. However, given the uniqueness of each cancer vaccine, F&S forecasts that the FDA will evaluate each one on a drug-by-drug basis, using the same stringent standards every time.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze