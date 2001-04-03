US cancer vaccines market "to explode"

The US market for cancer vaccines will experience explosive growth inthe coming years, says a new study from Frost & Sullivan, which estimates that revenues will be around $60 million in 2002 and show a compound annual growth rate of over 100% through 2007.

Over 150 vaccines are in different stages of development, and a number are now in Phase III trials. While three cancer vaccines have now been approved in other countries, the US Food and Drug Administration has yet to approve any, and this means the agency can be "austere" in its process, notes F&S.

Many drugs are part of a distinct class that perform the same way, so when one company's product is approved, it usually kicks open the door for all drugs in that class to be cleared as well. However, given the uniqueness of each cancer vaccine, F&S forecasts that the FDA will evaluate each one on a drug-by-drug basis, using the same stringent standards every time.