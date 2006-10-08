US counterfeit drug scam used Internet spam

A counterfeit drug distribution gang, centered on the US state of Georgia, has been broken up with evidence of a wide range of fake products sold via the Internet. The supposedly generic versions of branded prescription drugs from Canada were marketed by unsolicited e-mails, known as "spam."
Prosecutors claim that the gang made over $19.0 million, while the company that marketed the drugs, Norcross, Georgia-based Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, is valued at $35.0 million and is believed to have manufactured more than 30 million pills. The firm denies any wrongdoing.
The US Drug Enforcement Agency made 11 arrests in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, South Dakota (on the Canadian border), as well as in Belize, Central America, where the counterfeits were allegedly produced.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze