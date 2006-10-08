US counterfeit drug scam used Internet spam

A counterfeit drug distribution gang, centered on the US state of Georgia, has been broken up with evidence of a wide range of fake products sold via the Internet. The supposedly generic versions of branded prescription drugs from Canada were marketed by unsolicited e-mails, known as "spam."

Prosecutors claim that the gang made over $19.0 million, while the company that marketed the drugs, Norcross, Georgia-based Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, is valued at $35.0 million and is believed to have manufactured more than 30 million pills. The firm denies any wrongdoing.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency made 11 arrests in the states of Georgia, North Carolina, South Dakota (on the Canadian border), as well as in Belize, Central America, where the counterfeits were allegedly produced.