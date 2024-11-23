Saturday 23 November 2024

US Deputy TR Warns India Over Patents

28 October 1996

The US attitude towards India's delayed compliance with World Trade Organization obligations to fall in line with patent rights has hardened, it would appear from remarks made by Jeffrey Lang, Deputy US Trade Representative, during his recent two-day discussions with officials and business leaders in New Delhi.

At the end of his meeting with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mr Lang said: "we are keeping all options, including pursuing our action in WTO, open. I should not spell out, for strategic reasons, what action we shall opt for."

Indian Opposition To US "Interference" Political opposition among India's 13-party United Front government to what is being described as "US interference in the sovereign functioning of the Indian parliament in patents legislation" may have contributed to the hardening of the US stance. A leader of the main right-wing opposition in parliament has stated that the USA should desist from "interfering with the legislative process of the Indian parliament." There is talk of mobilizing public opinion, both nationally and internationally, to fight the TRIPs (Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights) agreement of the WTO. All in all, it looks as if the government will find it hard to carry out its decision, announced more than a month ago, to adopt the bill amending the 1970 Patents Act during the parliament's winter session.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze