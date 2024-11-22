US Drug Firms Perform Well In Third Quarter

Volume growth was strong for many US pharmaceutical companies posting financial results for the 1995 third-quarter and nine-month reporting periods. Some companies saw revenues rise as a result of collaborative agreements.
- Allergan president and chief executive William Shepherd said: "the successful integration of recent acquisitions contributed to the growth in the quarter. The performance is a direct result of a global employee population that is aligned and customer focused."
- Generic company Barr Laboratories experienced strong volume growth for its key products in the first quarter of fiscal 1996, according to Bruce Downey, chairman, president and chief executive of the firm. He said that Barr secured several contracts during the quarter that will strengthen its position in the face of increased competition throughout the remainder of 1996. "In addition to our strong financial results, I am also pleased with the progress of our new product development efforts," he said, adding: "as we move forward, our quarterly investment of more than $2 million in R&D should result in product introductions that will continue to strengthen our overall market position."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze