US Drug Firms Perform Well In Third Quarter

Volume growth was strong for many US pharmaceutical companies posting financial results for the 1995 third-quarter and nine-month reporting periods. Some companies saw revenues rise as a result of collaborative agreements.

- Allergan president and chief executive William Shepherd said: "the successful integration of recent acquisitions contributed to the growth in the quarter. The performance is a direct result of a global employee population that is aligned and customer focused."

- Generic company Barr Laboratories experienced strong volume growth for its key products in the first quarter of fiscal 1996, according to Bruce Downey, chairman, president and chief executive of the firm. He said that Barr secured several contracts during the quarter that will strengthen its position in the face of increased competition throughout the remainder of 1996. "In addition to our strong financial results, I am also pleased with the progress of our new product development efforts," he said, adding: "as we move forward, our quarterly investment of more than $2 million in R&D should result in product introductions that will continue to strengthen our overall market position."