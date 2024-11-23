US Drug Prices "Twice As High As Europe"

Drugmakers typically charge twice as much for their products in the USAas they do in Europe, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter's offices, which compares ex-manufacturer prices of the 150 best-selling drugs by 1995 sales in the USA, Germany, France, Italy and the UK.
Price differences are smaller for newer drugs than older ones. For drugs launched before 1980, the US price is 130% higher than the estimated pan-European prices, but the difference drops to an average of 70% for drugs launched after 1990.
Datamonitor discounts the role of exchange rate fluctuations and generic competition on older drugs in the reduction of US to European differentials over time. Instead, it says the driving force is the narrowing of country-to-country launch prices. It says the study backs the view that global price bands are slowly narrowing, although a single global price is unlikely for most drugs in the near future.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze