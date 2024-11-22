US FDA APPROVES ABBOTT BLOOD TEST

The US Food and Drug Administ-ration has approved Abbott Labor-atories' Abbott TDx Cyclosporine Monoclonal Whole Blood Assay, an automated monoclonal test for monitoring blood ciclosporin levels.

The automation provided by the new product not only enhances the test's consistency and reproducibility, but also provides results to the physician in 20 minutes, said Timothy Schroeder, director of transplant laboratory services at the University of Cincinnati.

"Ciclosporin blood levels must be monitored and regulated throughout the transplant recipient's lifetime to ensure that proper doses of the drug are given," added Roy First of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.