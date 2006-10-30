US FDA approves new formulation of Nexium

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that a new formulation of its prescription proton pump inhibitor Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration.
The company's Nexium delayed-release oral suspension is now approved for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease, including symptomatic GERD, healing and maintenance of healing of erosive esophagitis, and risk reduction of NSAID-associated gastric ulcers.
Each packet of the oral suspension contains either 20mg or 40mg of esomeprazole, the same active ingredient used in Nexium delayed-release capsules. The esomeprazole granules and inactive granules used in this formulation are mixed with water to form a suspension and are given by oral, nasogastric or gastric administration, the firm noted.
