US FDA Commissioner confirmed

The Acting Commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration has finally been confirmed on a permanent basis, following an 80-11 vote in the US Senate. The move to appoint Andrew von Eschenbach brings to an end over a year of uncertainty for the agency's leadership (Marketletters passim), at a time when the FDA is preparing itself for a round of intense scrutiny from the new Democratic majority in Congress, which will take over in the new year.

The Biotechnology Industry Organization "applauded" the Senate's Majority Leader Bill Frist (Republican, Tennessee) and his colleagues for confirming Dr von Eschenbach. Jim Greenwood, the BIO's president, said that his trade association "looks forward" to working with the FDA chief on a longer-term basis.

"Dr von Eschenbach's experience as a urologic surgeon and oncologist and his leadership as Director of the National Cancer Institute afford him unique insights into the critical need to advance new treatments for patients with life-threatening illnesses," Mr Greenwood said.