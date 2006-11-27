US federal judge denies class-action status to Vioxx law suits

A New Orleans federal judge has denied a request by users of the withdrawn painkiller Vioxx (rofecoxib) to certify a personal injury class-action law suit. The order, issued by US District Judge Eldon Fallon, means that patients who claim they were injured by Merck & Co's COX-2 inhibitor must sue only on their own behalf and cannot purport to represent other alleged users. There are no longer any personal injury class-action suits pending in the USA in either federal or state courts, says the company. Of the 16 cases scheduled for trial and no longer pending, only four have resulted in a plaintiff's verdict. Juries have decided in Merck's favor in seven cases and five cases have been dismissed.