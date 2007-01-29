US govt stem cell funding "sends signal to the market"

"For an extended period of time, stem cell equities have busily conducted research under the black cloud of funding limitations," stated SmallCap Sentinel analyst D R Clark, adding: "now, with the [US] political landscape having changed so dramatically, stem cell equities are finding a more welcoming and perhaps brighter path."

A case in point is Advanced Cell Technology, which was awarded a research grant from the US National Institutes of Health in the amount of $204,439 in conjunction with a research project currently underway with one of its academic partners, Mr Clark noted: "I believe this exemplifies a dramatic change in the government's sentiment toward stem cell research while simultaneously enhancing confidence for Advanced Cell's business plan."